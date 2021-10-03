EPL: Foxes battle Palace

Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City

Venue: Selhurst Park

Kick off: 2PM

Two sides that have struggled for consistency so far this season face off at Selhurst Park this afternoon as Crystal Palace play host to Leicester City.

The Eagles have taken six points from their opening six Premier League matches, while Leicester have accrued one point more from the same number of games.

Following back-to-back fifth-placed finishes in the top flight, plus last season’s memorable FA Cup triumph, there is a fear that another cycle is coming to an end for Leicester.

The Foxes have won just two of their six league games this term, most recently losing to Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion prior to drawing 2-2 with Burnley last time out.

Brendan Rodgers’s side also went down 1-0 to Legia Warsaw in Thursday’s Europa League group-stage match, two weeks on from squandering a two-goal lead to draw at home to Napoli.

A win is much needed this weekend to boost morale heading into the international break, then, but City have won just one of their last five away league games against Palace.

The Eagles are also unbeaten in their four home matches under Patrick Vieira, beating Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 at Selhurst Park either side of draws with Brentford and Brighton.

That draw with bitter rivals Brighton will very much feel like two points dropped, though, as they conceded to a 95th-minute strike from Neal Maupay on home soil.

It has therefore been a rather mixed start to his first managerial job in English football for Vieira, but the outcome of today’s result could change the mood entirely.

The good news for Palace is that Leicester have lost each of their last three away games against London clubs, most recently going down 4-1 to West Ham United last month.

Crystal Palace possible XI: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Milivojevic, McArthur, Ayew, Edouard, Zaha.

Leicester City possible XI: Schmeichel, Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Bertrand, Ndidi, Tielemans, Lookman, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy.