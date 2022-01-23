EPL: Foxes ambush Brighton

Leicester City vs. Brighton

Venue: King Power Stadium

Kick Off: 3PM

Brighton & Hove Albion will be looking to stretch their unbeaten run in the Premier League to six matches when they travel to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City this afternoon.

The Seagulls are currently ninth in the table, picking up 29 points from their 21 league games this term, while Leicester are 10th, four points behind their opponents here with two matches in hand.

Leicester have not been able to launch a top-four challenge thus far this season, with a total of 25 points from 19 matches leaving them in 10th spot in the table, some 12 points behind fourth-placed West Ham United.

The Foxes were on the verge of securing what would have been a huge three points against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, leading Antonio Conte’s side 2-1 entering the final exchanges, but Steven Bergwijn scored in the 95th and 97th minute to hand Spurs a 3-2 victory at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester have now lost three of their last five in the league, but they have been victorious in three of their last four Premier League fixtures at the King Power Stadium, beating Watford, Newcastle United and Liverpool.

Brendan Rodgers’s side have struggled badly with injuries this season, and they are entering a difficult run of games, facing Liverpool and West Ham in their next two league matches after this one, in addition to travelling to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup at the start of February.

The FA Cup holders suffered a 2-1 loss to Brighton in the Premier League at the Amex back in September but were 3-0 winners in the corresponding match at the King Power Stadium last term.

Brighton, meanwhile, will enter the contest off the back of a 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Tuesday evening, with Adam Webster cancelling out a first-half goal from Hakim Ziyech at the Amex.

The Seagulls are unbeaten in their last five matches in England’s top flight, beating Brentford and Everton, in addition to drawing with Chelsea (home and away) and Crystal Palace.

The visitors will be without head coach Graham Potter this weekend, as the Englishman has tested positive for coronavirus, so assistant manager Billy Reid will lead the team.

Brighton have won six, drawn 11 and lost four of their 21 Premier League matches this season to collect 29 points, which has left them in ninth position in the table, just two points behind eighth-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers, so it has been a brilliant campaign for the club to date.

The Seagulls have also lost just one of their 10 away top-flight matches this season, holding West Ham, Southampton and Chelsea, in addition to beating Everton, in their last four on their travels.

Leicester City possible XI: Schmeichel, Justin, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas, Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Lookman, Maddison, Barnes, Daka.

Brighton possible XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Webster, Burn, Cucurella, Moder, Gross, Lamptey, Mac Allister, Trossard, Maupay.