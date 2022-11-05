EPL: Forest lock horns with Brentford

Nottingham Forest vs. Brentford

Venue: City Ground

Kick off: 3PM

Nottingham Forest and Brentford will both be aiming to return to winning ways in this afternoon’s Premier League contest at the City Ground.

Steve Cooper’s side were demolished 5-0 by Arsenal last time out, while the visitors recovered from a 4-0 thumping at Aston Villa to draw 1-1 with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Securing a famous win over Liverpool with a clean sheet in tow had seemingly set Nottingham Forest up well for a trip to the Emirates, especially with Arsenal struggling to assert their dominance in recent matches and coming into the game on the back of defeat to PSV Eindhoven.

However, the league leaders proved to be a class above Nottingham Forest on the day, as Cooper’s side succumbed to a Reiss Nelson brace alongside strikes from Gabriel Martinelli, Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard in a 5-0 Emirates mauling.

The Tricky Trees had started to demonstrate a more resilient defensive streak in recent weeks, but that counted for nought at the home of the league leaders, and they remain at the bottom of the division after 12 matches, picking up a mere nine points so far.

Cooper’s side are the only team in the Premier League yet to hit double figures in points this season, and they unsurprisingly possess the worst goal difference of -20 – to date, only one club from six to have had as bad a goal difference as that after 13 games has avoided relegation.

The Tricky Trees should take some encouragement from the fact that seven of their nine points this season have been won at the City Ground, where they have avoided defeat in each of their last two games, and Brentford will have to cope without their star striker this weekend.

Forget the new manager bounce, the new interim manager bounce was in full swing when Brentford visited an Aston Villa side fresh from giving Steven Gerrard the boot, as Aaron Danks took charge for the first of his only two games before stepping aside for Unai Emery.

Thomas Frank’s side sought to recover from that 4-0 drubbing when they hosted a profligate Wolverhampton Wanderers side, and it was a game of two spectacular strikes last weekend, as Ben Mee’s acrobatic effort was cancelled out by a clinical Ruben Neves finish.

Brentford established themselves as a solid Premier League outfit in their debut season, and despite winning just one of their last seven games during a sticky spell of form, the Bees are still sitting pretty in 11th in the rankings, with four points separating them from both the top seven and relegation zone.

The Bees now travel north aiming to snap a three-game winless run in the top flight, but Ivan Toney’s suspension will not aid them in that regard, and the visitors are one of six sides yet to win away from home in the Premier League this term – losing each of their last two.

Brentford claimed a 3-1 success at the City Ground in December 2020 en route to the Premier League, but Forest held the Bees to a 1-1 draw just a few months later, and rediscovering a winning habit at home would not go amiss for the basement side this weekend.

Nottingham Forest possible XI: Henderson, Aurier, Cook, McKenna, Williams, Yates, Mangala, Freuler, Johnson, Awoniyi, Gibbs-White.

Brentford possible XI: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Rasmussen, Jensen, Janelt, Dasilva, Henry, Mbeumo, Wissa.





