EPL: Firmino strikes twice as Liverpool crush Swansea

Roberto Firmino scored twice as Liverpool eased to a 5-0 win over bottom club Swansea City on Tuesday to remain fourth on the English Premier League table.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Philippe Coutinho put Liverpool ahead at Anfield after six minutes and Firmino doubled the lead shortly after halftime.

Young full back Trent Alexander-Arnold added the third, Firmino grabbed a second with a calm finish and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain completed the rout.

Liverpool stayed fourth in the standings, four points behind third-placed Chelsea and 17 behind leaders Manchester City.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said after the match that it was a much deserved win for his team after putting up a lot of hard work, especially in the first half.

He said: “After 55 minutes, it was brilliant, before that it was work. It was not easy. The last half an hour was fantastic, a joy to watch, a very deserved win.

“I know that people are often not patient enough as it’s all about results. It’s possible from outside to think it’s not quick enough, we feel really good in this moment.

“Five minutes in the Arsenal game was not good but the performance was good. We drew. For tonight, we feel really good.”

Swansea caretaker boss Leon Britton blamed the team’s loss to a loss in concentration, especially in the second half.

Britton added: “After we conceded the second goal, we made so many mistakes, it’s unacceptable. It’s difficult when the game is going like that but you have to face up to it and take responsibility.

“I’m part of it, of course it’s the players out on the pitch.

“The second-half hurts a lot more, when I see that second-half performance it hurts an awful lot. It’s difficult seeing it after being at the club for so long.

“After the second goal, the heads went down but you are still professional. You have to keep going. You have to give everything you’ve got.”

