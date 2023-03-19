EPL: Everton secure vital away point at Chelsea

Everton took an important step in their quest for survival in the Premier League when Ellis Simms’ first Everton goal in the 90th minute snatched a point for the Toffees at Stamford Bridge.

Joao Felix broke the deadlock with an arrowed drive into the far corner six minutes into the second half.

This was before Abdoulaye Doucoure headed in from a corner to level.

The Toffees quickly undid their good work when a combination of Ben Godfrey and James Tarkowski brought down Reece James inside the area and Kai Havertz coolly sent Jordan Pickford the wrong way from the penalty spot.

But Chelsea failed to hold on for a fourth consecutive win in all competitions as Simms outpaced Kalidou Koulibaly and slotted the ball under Kepa Arrizabalaga.