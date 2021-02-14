Everton vs. Fulham

Venue: Goodison Park

Kick off: 8PM

Everton welcome Fulham to Goodison Park this evening looking to remain in contention for a place in the top six of the Premier League table.

While the Toffees are attempting to qualify for Europe, the visitors are ten points adrift of safety after going 12 league matches without a win.

Carlo Ancelotti will not want Everton to develop a habit of conceding seven goals in two matches, particularly against rivals such as Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Nevertheless, the Italian can only be left encouraged by the two comeback results which have kept the club in contention for the Champions League and secured further progress in the FA Cup.

If the Toffees are able to win their games in hand in the Premier League, they will move three points clear of neighbours Liverpool in the standings, a scenario deemed unthinkable a matter of months ago.

With just eight points coming from six top-flight fixtures, Ancelotti will have more concerns about consistency than complacency during the closing months of the campaign.

That said, his players have shown on frequent occasions this season that they have the tools to trouble any club in the division, keeping the pressure on teams who will feel that they can ill-afford to miss out on European qualification.

Everton prevailed by a 3-2 scoreline in the reverse fixture on November 22, the result acting as the catalyst for Fulham to make improvements in defence.

However, despite eight draws and four clean sheets being recorded since that game, Scott Parker knows that only victories will give the Cottagers a chance of avoiding relegation.

There were positives to take from earning a share of the spoils against West Ham United last weekend, even if Fulham have now failed to win any of their last eight home matches.

With Parker’s side registering four draws in succession on the road, they can at least head into this encounter in the knowledge that they are capable of producing performances on their travels.

Goals remain an issue with just four strikes coming in seven league games since the beginning of the year.

Everton possible XI: Olsen, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Doucoure, Davies, Iwobi, Sigurdsson, King, Richarlison.

Fulham possible XI: Areola, Tete, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Robinson, Reed, Zambo-Anguissa, Decordova-Reid, Loftus-Cheek, Lookman, Maja.