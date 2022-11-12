EPL: Everton drop to 17th with three-goal loss at Bournemouth

Everton have dropped to 17th position in the Premier League table with a 3-0 loss to Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Cherries beat Frank Lampard’s side 4-1 in the EFL Cup Tuesday evening and have followed that up with a comfortable league success over the Merseyside outfit, with Marcus Tavernier, Kieffer Moore and Jaidon Anthony on the scoresheet at the Vitality Stadium.

The result has moved Bournemouth into 13th position, now boasting 16 points from their opening 15 matches, while Everton now sit just one point outside of the relegation zone.

Neal Maupay passed up a decent chance to send Everton ahead inside four minutes, as he fired high and wide from a dangerous position, before Moore had a goal-bound effort blocked by Nathan Patterson down the other end of the field.

Bournemouth managed to take the lead in the 18th minute, though, with Tavernier netting from close range after Jordan Pickford had parried a strike from Dominic Solanke.

The Cherries then doubled their advantage in the 25th minute through Moore, who powered a header into the back of the net from close range after Tavernier had nodded the ball towards his teammate.

Solanke had an opportunity to make it 3-0 Bournemouth late in the first period, but the striker narrowly missed the far post after another smart move involving Moore and Jack Stephens.

Pickford did well to keep out a strike from the dangerous Solanke in the 50th minute, before England’s number one saved from Tavernier, with Everton struggling at the back.

Patterson had a chance to halve the deficit in the 63rd minute, but his effort was just wide of the post, and Bournemouth killed the match in the 69th minute through Anthony.

Everton passed up another chance in the 71st minute through Patterson, who fired wide of the post from close range, before Solanke had one chalked off for offside down the other end.

The Toffees have now lost their last three matches in all competitions, while they have only managed one victory in England’s top flight since the start of October.





