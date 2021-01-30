Crystal Palace leapfrogged Wolves in the Premier League table by beating them 1-0 in the Premier League to avenge their defeat in the FA Cup three weeks ago.

Wolves had knocked Palace out of the cup by the same scoreline when they met earlier this month.

However, this time, it was the Eagles who came out on top to claim a first win in five games.

There were no shots on target in the first half, with recent Wolves signing Willian Jose having the first effort of note in the 55th minute, only to see Vicente Guaita save it.

It was Palace who took the lead instead, with Eberechi Eze firing home a rasping strike in the 59th minute.

Palace could have doubled their lead via some Wilfried Zaha magic in the 72nd minute, but he hit the post after cutting inside.

Having been level on points at kick-off, Palace now rise above Wolves in the table.