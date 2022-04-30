EPL: Eberechi Eze sinks Southampton

Eberechi Eze scored a well-taken half-volley in Crystal Palace’s 2-1 fightback against Southampton on Saturday afternoon, setting his side up to take three points from St Mary’s after going behind early on.

The Palace midfielder struck from 15 yards shortly after the hour-mark, seemingly handing his side a well-earned point before Wilfried Zaha secured two more with a dying-seconds winner.

Speaking with Palace TV post-match, Eze reflected on a rich reward towards the end of a challenging personal season.

“It was a big moment,” he said. “I’m so grateful to God that the opportunity came today and I was able to contribute and help the team today. It was a huge moment for me, my family and everyone that’s supported me on this journey – because it’s been mad.

“I think it’s been a long season, having to wait for minutes, having to be patient, having to keep working hard. It’s been difficult at times.

“It felt good, I feel like I’m getting back into it. Obviously it’s still going to take time, still needs more matches, more time on the field to get back to myself. But every single moment I’m so grateful.”

Eze’s work to regain his pre-injury form has been widely acknowledged by his teammates and manager, and the No.10 said his fellow players are able to share his elation alongside him.

“The feeling is strong because they all know what I’ve had to go through and what I’ve been doing to get back. It’s a big moment for me, but I can imagine for them the feeling they’re feeling for me must be crazy as well.

“I think playing with players like that is what you want to do; you want to be with guys that are creative, that score, that assist. It’s a good bunch of people, a good bunch of players, to be part of right now.”

Finally, the midfielder said that although the Saints game will be a landmark moment for him, it’s not the end of his improvement.

“I don’t want to stop here,” he said, “don’t want to end it here. I want to keep going, keep scoring and keep contributing to the team, putting in good performances and, God willing, it gets better and better from here.”