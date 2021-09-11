EPL: Devils attack Newcastle

Man U vs. Newcastle United

Venue: Old Trafford

Time: 3PM

Manchester United will be looking to record their third Premier League win of the season when they welcome Newcastle United to Old Trafford this afternoon.

The match is expected to mark the second debut of Cristiano Ronaldo, who incredibly returned to Old Trafford from Juventus in the final stages of the summer transfer window.

Ronaldo is set to pull on the famous Man United shirt for the first time since 2009 this afternoon, as the Portugal international prepares to make his second debut for the Red Devils.

An early release from international duty has allowed the 36-year-old to train with his new teammates this week, and it appears likely that he will go straight into the starting XI for Saturday’s clash with Newcastle, which will be some occasion.

The return of the former Sporting Lisbon youngster is a huge story, but Man United cannot afford to take their eye off the ball in terms of picking up a strong result, as they have already dropped two disappointing points away to Southampton in the early stages of the season.

That said, a return of seven points from three matches represents a solid start, beating Leeds United 5-1 in their opener before recording a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers before the international break courtesy of a late effort from Mason Greenwood, who has three goals in three outings this term.

The league table is not too important at this stage, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side occupy third position, two points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur; it will be a busy end to the month for the club, meanwhile, as they feature in both the Champions League and EFL Cup.

Indeed, Man United will open their Champions League group-stage campaign away to Young Boys on September 14, while West Ham United will be their opponents in the EFL Cup on September 22, just three days after the two teams lock horns in the Premier League at the London Stadium.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have made a disappointing start to the 2021-22 Premier League season, picking up just one point from their three matches, which has left them in 17th position in the table.

The Magpies opened their season with back-to-back defeats to West Ham United and Aston Villa before losing on penalties to Burnley in the second round of the EFL Cup.

Steve Bruce’s side did manage to pick up a point at home to Southampton before the international break, though, with Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin on the scoresheet, and Newcastle will surely need to have their shooting boots on this afternoon to stand a chance of picking up a positive result.

The Magpies only have the Premier League to worry about until their FA Cup campaign starts, meaning that they only have three fixtures before the end of the month, facing Man United, Leeds United and Watford, and it will be fascinating to see where they sit in the table heading into October.

Newcastle have lost their last three Premier League games against Man United, including a 3-1 defeat in the corresponding match at Old Trafford last term, while the club have not won away at the 20-time English champions in the league since December 2013, which is an indication of the size of their task today.

Man U possible XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, Van de Beek, Pogba, Greenwood, Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo.

Newcastle possible XI: Woodman, Fernandez, Lascelles, Schar, Murphy, Willock, Almiron, Hayden, Ritchie, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton.