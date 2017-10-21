EPL: Depleted Chelsea battle Watford

Chelsea vs Watford

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Kick off: 12:30PM

Chelsea will be aiming to end their losing run in the Premier League when they host Watford in lunch time kick off on Saturday (today).

The Blues have been defeated in their last two league matches by Manchester City and Crystal Palace, and drew 3-3 with Roma in their midweek Champions League tie after letting a 2-0 lead slip.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said in his pre-match press conference that his side ‘want to come back and win’ after two defeats, but they face a tough test in Watford.

The Hornets are currently two points and one place ahead of fifth-place Chelsea in the table and nicked a 2-1 victory against Arsenal last weekend thanks to a late Tom Cleverley strike.

David Luiz (calf) and Tiemoue Bakayoko (groin) are Chelsea’s latest injury concerns after they suffered knocks against Roma and Conte said he has “many doubts” to face the Hornets.

Danny Drinkwater (calf) and N’Golo Kante (hamstring) are certain omissions along with Victor Moses (hamstring).

The Hornets have no fresh injury problems from last weekend’s win over Arsenal. Nathaniel Chalobah and Craig Cathcart both continue their recovery from knee problems, along with Isaac Success.

Chelsea have lost just one of the previous eight Premier League meetings with Watford (W5 D2 L1).

Watford haven’t won a competitive game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge since May 5th 1986.

Chelsea Possible XI: Courtois, Azpilicueta, D. Luiz, Cahill, Ruediger, Bakayoko, Fabregas, M. Alonso, Rodriguez, Hazard, Willian.

Watford Possible XI: Gomes, Mariappa, Kabasele, Britos, Kiko, Cleverley, Doucoure, Holebas, Carrillo, Richarlison, Deeney.