The 2020 summer transfer window has closed. However, it is has been one of the busiest football businesses that will be remembered for many years to come. While some EPL teams have signed as many players as they need to bolster their squads, other fallen short of their transfer business.

Even with transfer rumours that lasted throughout the 2019/2020 EPL season, top English clubs such as Manchester City and Manchester United did not have a busy transfer window. Many soccer fans had expected that a team like Manchester United known to splash money on big signings will land long term targets such as Jadon Sancho. However, that did not happen. Manchester City landed their a few players like Nathan Ake from Bournemouth to redeem their defence. A busy transfer business was also witnessed at Liverpool who is the reigning champions. Chelsea and Tottenham broke the bank to sign some big names and several other targets.

Thomas Partey

After landing Thomas Partey on a long term contract from Atletico Madrid, Arsenal head coach expressed his excitement of having one of the best midfielders in his squad. Mikel Arteta described the player as intelligent and someone whose approach to the game is phenomenal.

Theo Walcott

Since leaving Arsenal and joining Everton, Theo Walcott has had a long goal drought, scoring only a few times for Everton. With things not going as planned under Carlo Ancelotti, Walcott has joined his boyhood club, Southampton on a loan deal with Everton. Theo is an academic graduate at St. Mary’s having broken through to the first team in 2006. The 31-year old has expressed his desire to step on the pitch for the Toffees once again after so many years of great memories.

Edison Canani

Cavani is another deadline signing who has joined Manchester United as a free agent. The Uruguayan international has expressed his desired to play for the Red Devils, a team he describes as one of the greatest in the football world. EPL new substitute rule will see many Manchester United players get some minutes on the big stage alongside Cavani.

Alex Telles

Alex Telles is another exciting prospect fans of football are looking forward to watching. Manchester United landed the 27-year Porto player on transfer deadline. The Brazilian international is expected to provide the much needed forward attacking force for the Red Devils. For the five seasons he played for Porto, Telles registered 50 assists and 26 goals.

Carlos Vinicius

Tottenham Hotspur was not left out of deadline signings as they managed to secure the signature of Carlos Vinicius from Benfica. The Brazilian international has been hailed by football pundits and fans as a top striker who will provide the much-need competition at Spurs. Carlos scored 18 goals in 33 appearances he made for Benfica, something that makes the 25-year old a top striker in world football.