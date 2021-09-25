EPL: CR7 leads Devils assaults against Villa

Man U vs. Aston Villa

Venue: Old Trafford

Kick off: 12:30PM

Manchester United will be looking to continue their impressive start to the 2021-22 Premier League season when they welcome Aston Villa to Old Trafford this afternoon.

The Red Devils are currently third in the table, level on points with leaders Chelsea, while Villa occupy 10th position, having collected seven points from their opening five games of the campaign.

Man United were knocked out of the EFL Cup by West Ham United on Wednesday night, while the English giants suffered a 2-1 defeat at Young Boys in their Champions League group-stage opener on September 14, meaning that the club have not exactly covered themselves in glory in the cup competitions this term.

That said, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have made a strong start to the 2021-22 Premier League campaign, picking up 13 points from their five matches, courtesy of four wins and a draw, to sit third in the table, only behind leaders Chelsea on goal difference heading into the next set of fixtures.

A spectacular finish at the London Stadium last weekend saw Jesse Lingard put Man United 2-1 ahead before West Ham United captain Mark Noble had a penalty saved by David de Gea, and the 20-time English champions will now be looking to secure their third straight Premier League victory this afternoon.

The Red Devils have two huge home games before the international break, as they will welcome Villarreal to Old Trafford in the Champions League next Wednesday, and there is certainly pressure on the team following their disappointing result against Young Boys in the middle of the month.

Cristiano Ronaldo was again on the scoresheet against West Ham in the league last weekend, and the Portugal international has now netted four times in three appearances since returning to Old Trafford.

Villa, meanwhile, have had a mixed start to the 2021-22 Premier League season, winning two, drawing one and losing two of their five matches to collect seven points, which has left them in 10th spot in the table.

Like Man United, Dean Smith’s side were also knocked out of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night, with the club losing on penalties at Stamford Bridge after playing out a 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

Villa also lost 3-0 at Chelsea in the Premier League on September 11 but were in impressive form against Everton in the league last weekend, recording a 3-0 victory, with Matty Cash and Leon Bailey on the scoresheet for the hosts, who now have two tough away games against Man United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Smith’s team, who finished 11th in the Premier League last season, will certainly believe that they are capable of harming Man United this weekend, but Villa have incredibly picked up just one win in their last 45 Premier League games against Man United, losing 33 times in the process.

What’s more, the Red Devils have won 18 of their last 21 home league games against Villa, who are without a success over Man United in any competition since a 1-0 victory at Old Trafford in December 2009.

Man United possible XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Greenwood, Fernandes, Pogba, Ronaldo.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez, Mings, Hause, Konsa, Cash, Luiz, Nakamba, McGinn, Young, Ings, Watkins.