The Premier League is determined for clubs to restart full-contact training next week but face a battle to convince players.

The return to complete training as normal is a key component to speeding up Project Restart, targeted for mid-June, and the top flight is waiting for government guidelines on how to go about it.

According to the Times, the Premier League wants full-contact work to begin next week despite the reluctance of a number of players.

And they will give crucial presentations to players, managers and top club officials once the green light has been given.

The Premier League aims to convince all the necessary parties in a video presentation next Wednesday, which would allow full training to begin the very next day.

Those presentations will have to clearly outline how clubs can go about returning to full-contact work in the safest way possible with some fearing the dangers still posed by coronavirus to themselves and loved ones.

This week a number of Watford players, including Troy Deeney, declined to train at the club and N’Golo Kante also decided against returning for Chelsea.

Deeney is concerned about the health of his young son, who has had breathing difficulties, while Kante has had his own health issues and lost his brother to a heart attack.

June 12 is the date earmarked by the Premier League for the official return to competitive matches.

There are 92 games remaining and the top flight want them to be completed as soon as possible, although they accept that the start date may have to be pushed back.