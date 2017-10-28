EPL: City feast on West Brom

West Brom vs. Man City

Venue: The Hawthorns

Kick off: 3PM

West Bromwich Albion head into their encounter with Premier League leaders Manchester City having failed to win a match in any competition since August 22 – a period stretching eight matches.

City make the trip to The Hawthorns having failed to score a goal against West Brom’s Black Country rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers, but Pep Guardiola’s side have won their last seven fixtures in the top flight.

West Brom are arguably only a couple of points off what they would have considered acceptable at the start of the season, but head coach Tony Pulis will acknowledge that the pressure is rising at the West Midlands outfit.

The Baggies registered seven points from their first three league matches but since the start of September, just three points have come from half-a-dozen fixtures and it has led to some calls for the club’s hierarchy to make a change.

That still looks unlikely at this stage – despite a total of just 12 points being recorded from 18 top-flight games – but with home fixtures against City and Chelsea coming either side of a trip to Huddersfield Town, Pulis must find a way of ending talk that his job may be on the line.

On Tuesday night, City failed to score in 120 minutes against a resolute Wolves side but rather than believing that the wheels have started to come off, opposing clubs will probably feel that any complacency in the club’s talented squad has disappeared.

On the face of it, Guardiola struggled to accept that his players could not break down a team from the Championship, but the Spaniard will point to the fact that 39 goals had been scored in the club’s previous 11 games in all competitions.

West Brom possible XI: Foster, Nyom, Hegazi, McAuley, Gibbs, Barry, Livermore, Krychowiak, McClean, Rodriguez, Rondon.

Man City possible XI: Ederson, Stones, Otamendi, Delph, Walker, Fernandinho, D.Silva, Sane, B.Silva, Sane, Jesus.