Man City vs. Brighton

Venue: Etihad Stadium

Kick off: 3PM

Manchester City returned to winning ways against Bournemouth last weekend and will be looking to pick up their first home victory of the new campaign against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

A Sergio Aguero brace and a customary Raheem Sterling strike wrapped up the points for the champions on the South coast after the dramatic 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur the week before.

The Sky Blues created plenty of chances against Eddie Howe’s expressive side and will expect the same volume of opportunities this weekend against Brighton.

City have not lost a home match since December, which happened to be against Brighton’s fiercest rivals Palace, but will want to get their first triumph on home soil of the new campaign after Gabriel Jesus’ late finish was denied by VAR against Spurs.

While Oleksandr Zinchenko has made the left-back spot his own amidst all of Benjamin Mendy’s injuries, fans could see a full debut for new signing Joao Cancelo on the other flank.

Kyle Walker’s performance at Bournemouth was rash, and City supporters will be excited to see their new acquisition from Juventus.

Last weekend’s man of the match David Silva may be rested, with the Spaniard’s fitness and game-time having to be carefully managed, but fellow creator Kevin De Bruyne has looked a man rejuvenated in Pep Guardiola’s midfield.

Sergio Aguero has traditionally loved this kind of fixture at home to a bottom half side and will be chomping at the bit to score more goals after last weekend’s brace.

With Liverpool looking ominously like last season’s juggernaut, nothing but a win will do here for City, even at this early stage of the season.

But Graham Potter has had a mixed start to life on the South coast with his new side Brighton.

The 44-year-old got off to the perfect start with that stunning 3-0 victory over Watford at Vicarage Road.

Results since, however, have been a tad disappointing. The Seagulls have taken just one point from two very presentable home games against West Ham United and Southampton.

Potter has attempted to instil a different philosophy at Brighton. Gone are the days of playing primarily for a clean sheet under Chris Hughton – the former Swansea manager instead favours a patient approach involving defenders in a three-at-the-back system looking to pass out from the back.

This has seen Shane Duffy and Lewis Dunk have to play in a different way this season, and they are also now accompanied by third centre-back Dan Burn.

As admirable as this new philosophy is, in a match as tough as this, it would not be a surprise if Brighton do go back to the Hughton ‘hold what you have’ game plan.

Man City possible XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Otamendi, Laporte, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan, B. Silva, Aguero, Sterling.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible XI: Ryan Duffy, Dunk, Burn, Montoya, Stephens, Propper, March, Gross, Murray, Trossard.