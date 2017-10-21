EPL: Chelsea survive Watford scare

Chelsea came from 2-1 behind to record a 4-2 victory over Watford in Saturday afternoon’s pulsating Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

Pedro had sent Chelsea into an early lead on home soil, but Watford scored either side of the half-time break through Abdoulaye Doucoure and Roberto Pereyra to lead at Stamford Bridge.

Michy Batshuayi then got his name on the scoresheet 19 minutes from time to level the scores, before Cesar Azpilicueta netted in the 87th minute as Chelsea turned the match on its head.

The champions were not finished, however, and added a fourth in the fifth minute of stoppage time through Batshuayi as they returned to winning ways in the Premier League.

The visitors knocked the ball around with pace and purpose in the early exchanges, with Richarlison causing problems in a forward area. Indeed, it was a busy start for Rudiger as the Chelsea centre-back had to make a couple of vital challenges.

For all of Watford’s bright work in the opening 10 minutes, it was Chelsea that made the breakthrough in the 12th minute when Pedro found the back of the away side’s net with a curling effort from outside the area.

The Premier League champions were handed a big slice of luck in the build-up to the goal, however, with the officials signalling a corner rather than a Watford goal kick after Eden Hazard had knocked the ball behind.

The home side had a brilliant chance to double their lead in the 16th minute when Alvaro Morata released Cesc Fabregas inside the Watford box, but the Spaniard could not beat Heurelho Gomes.

Two additional minutes were signalled at the end of the first period, and Watford equalised in the dying moments of the half when Doucoure’s effort somehow squeezed in at the near post after Chelsea had failed to clear a long throw from Jose Holebas.

Watford should have taken the lead in the 48th minute when Femenia put one on a plate for Richarlison at the far post, but the Brazilian somehow missed an open goal.

The visitors were not to be denied, however, and scored their second less than two minutes later when Richarlison slid a pass into Pereyra, who found the back of the net with a composed finish.

Chelsea did level the scores in the 71st minute, however, when Michy Batshuayi headed a Pedro cross past Gomes, which finally brought the home supporters to their feet.

It was Chelsea that grabbed the game’s fifth goal in the 87th minute, with Azpilicueta heading home at the far post as Watford were hit with a late sucker punch after an impressive showing at Stamford Bridge. Three then became four in the fifth minute of stoppage time when Batshuayi netted after a mistake from Britos.