EPL: Chelsea set to extend winning run

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea

Venue: Villa Park

Kick off: 2PM

Chelsea make the trip to face Aston Villa this afternoon looking to extend their winning streak in the Premier League to four matches.

While the Blues begin the weekend sitting in fourth position in the standings, Villa are down in 16th place despite a four-game unbeaten run of their own.

Despite the controversial and harsh nature of how Thomas Tuchel was removed from his position in the Chelsea dugout, it is difficult to argue against the feeling that Graham Potter has brought about a seismic shift in Chelsea’s performances.

After coming from behind to defeat Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, the Blues have recorded three successive victories and posted clean sheets in the process, a win over Wolverhampton Wanderers sandwiched between triumphs over AC Milan.

With Wolves being without a permanent head coach and AC Milan being reduced to 10 men in the first quarter at San Siro, things have gone Potter’s and Chelsea’s way, but that should not take anything away from the level of their displays.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has chipped in with a goal in his last three appearances in all competitions, providing Chelsea with a much-needed ruthless streak in the final third.

However, it may be that retaining their sturdiness at the opposite end of the pitch which proves pivotal this campaign, with Chelsea keeping three shutouts in a row for the first time since February.

If reports are to believed, Steven Gerrard is clinging onto his Villa job by a thread, despite his side going four matches without defeat in the top flight.

Gerrard has reason to be frustrated with the missed chances that have occurred in the final third, but he has also shown a lack of willingness to significantly improved Villa’s style of play.

That may ultimately cost Gerrard his role in the dugout, but Villa will not realistically be in a position to part ways with the Englishman if he adds a positive result against Chelsea to the draw that was achieved versus Manchester City last month.

A statistic which is in Gerrard and Villa’s favour is their defensive effort with just five goals being conceded in their last six top-flight outings.

The only time that two were conceded during that period came away at Arsenal, and the foundations are there for improvement if Villa can find some form in attack.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young, McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins, Coutinho.

Chelsea possible XI: Arrizabalaga, Chalobah, Silva, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Chilwell, Mount; Pulisic, Aubameyang.