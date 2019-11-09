Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Kick off: 1:30PM

Chelsea play host to Crystal Palace this afternoon having recorded five successive victories in the Premier League – a run which has taken the club into fourth position in the standings.

Meanwhile, as a result of last weekend’s defeat to Leicester City, Palace make the trip to Stamford Bridge sitting in ninth place.

While Chelsea remain far from the finished article under Frank Lampard, few of their supporters have reason to complain with maximum points being recorded in the Premier League since September 28.

There is an argument that the Blues have enjoyed a favourable run of fixtures, with Brighton & Hove Albion, Southampton, Newcastle United, Burnley and Watford all coming in succession.

Nevertheless, Lampard and his players were under pressure to start turning performances into results, something which has proven easier since they narrowly lost out to leaders Liverpool.

Despite the natural positives, however, Chelsea are yet to convince in front of their home supporters – a trend which continued against Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Lampard was quick to praise the character of his side, who came back from a 4-1 deficit, but their opponents had outclassed them for much of the game until the freak double dismissal of each of their centre-backs.

Chelsea’s frailties at the back were also exposed once again, with two own goals coming as a result of their lack of concentration at set pieces and a further double being conceded due to poor defending.

Nine goals have now been shipped from four outings in all competitions, leaving Lampard under pressure to find a solution if his team are going to remain in the hunt for second position.

Overall, it has been a strong few weeks for the west Londoners, although that outlook may change if they fail to see off Palace.

Meanwhile, a three-match winless streak has left Palace back down in mid-table, Roy Hodgson will still be relatively satisfied with his side’s start to the campaign.

Their biggest priority was to stay clear of the relegation zone, and the Eagles currently find themselves seven points clear of the bottom three.

With just two points separating Palace and fifth-placed Arsenal, Hodgson and his team now have the freedom to attempt to break into the top six at a time when the majority of the clubs around them are producing their best form.

The likes of the Gunners, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur may eventually put together a run of results which catapults them back into the mix further up the table but for now at least, Palace have the opportunity to make the step up that they have always threatened since Hodgson’s arrival.

Seven points have come from away games at Arsenal, Man United and West Ham United this season, and it would not come as a huge surprise if Palace emerged victorious against one of their London rivals.

Despite the one-sided defeats to Manchester City and Leicester City at Selhurst Park, Palace have come from behind to earn four points from losing positions in their last two derby showdowns.

As well as wanting to end Palace’s streak without a clean sheet, Gary Cahill will be keen to impress against his former club having sat out much of his final year at Chelsea.

Aware of possible interest from the Blues, long-serving Wilfried Zaha may also relish the chance to finally net his first goal of the season.

Chelsea possible XI: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Tomori, Palmieri, Kante, Kovacic, Willian, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham.

Crystal Palace possible XI: Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Cahill, Van Aanholt, McCarthy, Kouyate, Milivojevic, Schlupp, Zaha, Ayew.