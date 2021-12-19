EPL: Chelsea set sight on top spot

Wolves vs. Chelsea

Venue: Molineux

Kick off: 3PM

Chelsea square off against Wolverhampton Wanderers this afternoon looking for the victory which may be required to keep pace with the Premier League’s top two.

While the Blues head into the contest at Molineux in third position, Wolves retained a place in the top 10 earlier this week with a narrow win at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Having struggled to get regular points on the board of late, Thomas Tuchel’s job of instigating a turnaround has been made considerably tougher with several of his attackers testing positive for coronavirus.

Their absence was felt on Thursday as the Blues were held to a 1-1 draw by a decimated Everton side, leaving Tuchel’s side four points adrift of leaders Manchester City.

With the Premier League yet to reach the halfway stage, Tuchel will not panic just yet, but the German is aware that failure to beat Wolves could leave them as clear outsiders in the title race.

Chelsea have gone six matches in all competitions without keeping a clean sheet, conceding 11 goals in the process, while only Mason Mount is showing any consistency in the final third.

The England playmaker has contributed four goals and two assists during his last four outings in the top flight, and the West Londoners will require more magic from the academy graduate against a well-oiled Wolves team.

Bruno Lage’s side will continue to come in for criticism while they average less than a goal per game this season, their return of 13 strikes the second lowest in the division.

Nevertheless, a 1-0 victory was enough to get the better of Brighton on Wednesday, Wolves keeping their sixth clean sheet of the campaign and extending a run of conceding just twice in six outings.

Seven wins have come from their last 14 in the top flight, the fifth-best return since September 11, and Wolves will relish the opportunity to heap further misery on the European champions.

While Raul Jimenez will likely get the nod in attack after suspension, Wolves showed enough at the Amex Stadium that the extra movement from three rotating attackers could be an effective tactic over the coming weeks and months.

Wolves possible XI: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Marcal, Traore, Jimenez, Podence.

Chelsea possible XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Ziyech, Pulisic.