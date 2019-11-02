Watford vs. Chelsea

Venue: Vicarage Road

Kick off: 5:30PM

Chelsea make the trip to Watford in the Premier League this evening looking to strengthen their hold of fourth position in the top-flight standings.

Chelsea head into the game having put together four successive wins on the road in the Premier League, which includes last weekend’s 4-2 success at Burnley.

Christian Pulisic contributed a perfect hat-trick at Turf Moor, although the United States international may have to remain patient in his bid to hold down a regular spot in this team.

The same could be said of Tammy Abraham who, despite being the club’s top goalscorer, has only contributed two strikes from nine outings in all competitions.

As for the Hornets, they remain in bottom spot having failed to record a win in their opening 10 matches.

Having recorded three successive draws in the Premier League, there is a feeling that Watford are improving under the guidance of the recently-appointed Quique Sanchez Flores.

However, the club now sit four points adrift of safety, and the urgency to get their first top-flight win on the board will intensify with each game that passes without success.

The big plus for Sanchez Flores is that his players have managed to shake off the humiliation of conceding eight goals at Manchester City on September 21, with just three goals being shipped in their last four league outings.

Nevertheless, the Hornets remain short of strikes in the final third, and Flores is aware that they must begin to show a clinical side to their game going forward if they are to get themselves out of trouble.

Their upcoming fixtures are somewhat favourable, with Norwich City, Burnley and Southampton to come after the showdown with the Blues, but Watford would benefit significantly if they can take the scalp of their in-form opponents.

Just one victory has come from their last 16 Premier League fixtures, a period which began in the aftermath of their dramatic FA Cup semi-final success over Wolverhampton Wanderers in April.

Few could have predicted that Watford would lose their way in such fashion, although the majority of the same players remain at the club to turn their fortunes around.

With back-to-back clean sheets coming in home games to Sheffield United and Bournemouth, Sanchez Flores may encourage his team to seize the moment this weekend, aware that only the most optimistic of fans will feel that they can prevail over the 90 minutes.

Despite the disappointment of losing to Manchester United in the EFL Cup fourth round on Wednesday night, Frank Lampard was quick to highlight that Chelsea are still looking at the long-term picture, rather than becoming fixated on their short-term progress.

Nevertheless, the West Londoners ultimately under-performed at Stamford Bridge, and it reiterated that this group of players are far from the finished article.

The result, in some way, justifies Lampard’s efforts to prevent too much praise being given to his team in light of a seven-match winning streak in all competitions.

With that run having now been ended, Lampard may feel that his players can get back to going about their business with fewer expectations, something which can arguably only benefit them in the coming months.

That said, an away game at the bottom-placed team will be viewed as an excellent opportunity to strengthen their grip on a top-four spot in the table, with some of their direct rivals having struggled for consistency in recent weeks.

Watford possible XI: Foster, Kabasele, Dawson, Cathcart, Janmaat, Capoue, Chalobah, Doucoure, Holebas, Deulofeu, Pereyra.

Chelsea possible XI: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Tomori, Alonso, Jorginho, Kovacic, Willian, Mount, Pulisic, Abraham.