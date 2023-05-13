EPL: Chelsea, Forest war wage in London

Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Kick off: 3PM

Two Premier League teams seeking to claim back-to-back victories do battle at Stamford Bridge today as Chelsea play host to Nottingham Forest.

A 1-1 draw was played out between the two sides at the City Ground earlier this year, with a second-half equaliser from Serge Aurier cancelling out Raheem Sterling’s first-half opener.

Following a miserable run of six successive defeats, Frank Lampard celebrated his first victory as Chelsea caretaker boss when his side beat Bournemouth 3-1 at the Vitality Stadium last weekend.

Conor Gallagher’s early opener was cancelled out by Matias Vina midway through the first half, but two goals inside the final eight minutes of the match from Benoit Badiashile and Joao Felix helped the West Londoners stop the rot and claim three much-needed points for the first time since March 11.

Chelsea have now surpassed the 40-point mark, ending any fears of being dragged into a relegation battle, but they still have plenty of work to do if they wish to avoid their first bottom-half finish in the top flight since 1995-96. Indeed, the Blues sit 11th in the Premier League table and six points behind 10th-placed Fulham with a game in hand.

Lampard and co enter today’s contest having failed to win any of their last six games at Stamford Bridge. In the Premier League, only five teams have picked up fewer points at home than Chelsea (23) so far this season, while only basement club Southampton (17) have scored fewer goals than the Blues (18) in front of their own fans.

Chelsea have won each of their last six home matches against Nottingham Forest, though, albeit five of those in cup competitions, and they have scored at least two goals on each occasion which bodes well for the Blues this weekend.

Nottingham Forest fans must have been fearing the worst when their side endured a torrid 11-game winless run between February 11 and April 22, but Steve Cooper’s men have since won two of their last three Premier League matches to restore hope of avoiding an immediate demotion to the second tier.

Just under two weeks after beating Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 at the City Ground, Forest claimed maximum points in a thrilling 4-3 home victory over Southampton on Monday night, with Taiwo Awoniyi (2), Morgan Gibbs-White and Danilo all on the scoresheet.

Form at the City Ground has certainty been Forest’s saving grace to date as they have accumulated 27 of their 33 points at the City Ground, with their latest triumph helping them climb out of the relegation zone and up to 16th in the table, three points above the drop zone with just three games remaining.

However, Cooper’s side have the worst away record in the top flight this season having picked up just six points from 17 matches on the road. Indeed, the Tricky Trees have won just one, drawn three and lost a joint-high 13 away games, while they have also scored the fewest away goals (eight) and have conceded the joint-most (41) in the division.

Forest have lost each of their last seven away league matches, last enduring a longer losing run on the road between October 1961 and February 1962 (nine in a row), and they have also suffered defeat in all five visits to the capital this term, so the odds are firmly against Cooper’s side winning their first league game at Stamford Bridge since a 2-0 success in January 1995.

Chelsea possible XI: Kepa, Chalobah, Silva, Badiashile, Azpilicueta, Kante, Fernandez, Kovacic, Madueke, Havertz, Sterling.

Nottingham Forest possible XI: Navas, Worrall, Felipe, Niakhate, Toffolo, Freuler, Mangala, Danilo, Gibbs-White, Johnson, Awoniyi.