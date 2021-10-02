EPL: Burnley, Norwich City for first win

Burnley vs. Norwich City

Venue: Turf Moor

Kick off: 3PM

Two sides still searching for their first wins of the new Premier League season prepare for battle at Turf Moor this afternoon, as Burnley play host to Norwich City.

The Clarets claimed an impressive point in a 2-2 draw with Leicester City last time out, whereas Daniel Farke’s side suffered a 2-0 defeat to Everton.

So often renowned for his prowess in the opposition’s final third, a rare moment of madness from Jamie Vardy saw Leicester fall behind against Burnley at the King Power last week, but the 34-year-old certainly made up for his own goal later on in the contest.

After initially drawing his side level in the opening 45 minutes, Vardy was forced to save Leicester’s bacon in the second half after Maxwel Cornet had given Burnley a 2-1 lead, with the new arrival endearing himself to the visiting crowd with a sumptuous volley.

While taking a point home from a clash with the FA Cup holders is to be admired, Burnley have now gone six games without a win since the new season kicked off and occupy 19th spot in the table, only above their upcoming opponents courtesy of draws with Leicester and Leeds United.

Sean Dyche’s side have at least managed to progress in the EFL Cup thanks to wins over Newcastle United and Rochdale to set up a fourth-round clash with Tottenham Hotspur, but it is fair to say that they are falling behind while their rivals splash the cash in the Premier League.

Burnley’s winless run in the division now stands at nine matches, while their record at Turf Moor also makes for bleak reading for the home crowd, as they have not won a Premier League game on their own turf in 13 attempts since a 3-2 win over Aston Villa back in January.

Already regarded as candidates for a swift return back down to the Championship, Norwich’s start to life back in the big time has been a torrid affair, as Everton handed them their sixth defeat from as many matches at Goodison Park last weekend.

Even with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison both out of action, the Toffees eased to victory thanks to Andros Townsend’s penalty and Abdoulaye Doucoure’s effort either side of half time, as Farke’s tactical switch to a three-man defence did not pay dividends.

Norwich are the only side in the Premier League yet to claim a point this season and unsurprisingly remain rooted to the bottom of the rankings with a league-low two goals scored and a league-high 16 conceded, and Farke certainly has his work cut out to secure a second successive year of top-flight football.

Picking up where they left off from their dismal finish to the 2019-20 season, the Canaries’ losing streak in the Premier League now stands at 16 matches and they have not won away from home in the top flight since December 2019, but they should sense an opportunity to end their barren run here.

Burnley claimed a pair of 2-0 victories when the sides last met in the 2019-20 Premier League season – although Norwich did march to a 2-1 FA Cup success that same year – and incredibly, the two sides have never played out a goalless draw since their first battle in 1934.

Burnley possible XI: Pope, Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil, Wood, Barnes.

Norwich City possible XI: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams, Gilmour, Normann, Lees Melou, Rashica, Pukki, Sargent.