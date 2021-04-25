Wolves vs. Burnley

Venue: Molineux Stadium

Kick off:12PM

Wolverhampton Wanderers take on Burnley in the Premier League this afternoon, with the visitors looking to put more distance between themselves and the relegation zone.

Wolves, meanwhile, will be aiming to extend their winning run to three matches.

Having finished seventh in each of their two seasons back in the Premier League since gaining promotion from the Championship in 2018, this campaign has undoubtedly been a more disappointing one for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

While a relegation battle has never looked remotely on the cards, Wolves have languished in the bottom half of the table for the majority of the season having particularly struggled to cope with Raul Jimenez’s long-term head injury, which was sustained in a collision with David Luiz against Arsenal in late November.

However, after enduring a winless run of five matches, the Black Country outfit have bounced back by winning successive matches 1-0 against Fulham and Sheffield United.

Perhaps most positively, Adama Traore has rediscovered his blistering form of last season in recent weeks, scoring an excellent injury-time winner against Fulham before displaying his trademark burst of pace down the right flank, cutting the ball back for Willian Jose to score his first goal for the club since moving from Real Sociedad on loan in January.

Nuno is unlikely to be getting carried away about winning-to-nil against two of the three sides occupying the relegation places, especially given that Fulham and Sheff Utd have scored the fewest goals in the division so far this season.

However, the 47-year-old will also be aware that Burnley are third-bottom in that regard, so having reverted to his favoured back-five system, there is every chance that Nuno’s side can keep a third successive clean sheet along the way to gaining a third consecutive victory today.

Burnley, meanwhile, have slipped down to 17th in the table after suffering three successive defeats.

Uncharacteristically for Sean Dyche’s side, it is the defensive end of the pitch which has been the issue in recent weeks, having scored at least once in each of their last six matches, but simultaneously failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last seven games.

The Clarets came close to securing an invaluable point against Manchester United at Old Trafford last weekend, though, with James Tarkowski’s header cancelling out Mason Greenwood’s opener after the break.

However, as the Red Devils’ pressure mounted, Greenwood’s 84th-minute deflected effort left Bailey Peacock-Farrell – deputising for the injured Nick Pope between the sticks for Burnley – no chance, with Edinson Cavani finishing off a fine team move in injury time to wrap up a 3-1 win for his side.

Dyche will be demanding a stronger defensive performance from his side today against a Wolves outfit who are struggling for creativity but equally do not give much away at the other end.

Indeed, this fixture represents Burnley’s game in hand on 18th-placed Fulham, who are six points behind the Clarets, so it is a perfect opportunity to all but seal survival for a fifth successive campaign.

Wolves possible XI: Patricio, Saiss, Coady, Boly, Semedo, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Ait-Nouri, Traore, Jose, Podence.

Burnley possible XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil, Wood, Vydra.