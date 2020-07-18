Norwich City vs. Burnley

Venue: Carrow Road

Kick off: 5:30

Burnley make the trip to Carrow Road to face Norwich City this evening needing maximum points to retain any hope of qualifying for next season’s Europa League.

Meanwhile, the Canaries play host to the Clarets in a game, which marks their final home fixture, before their relegation from the Premier League.

Having been held to a 1-1 draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers in midweek, Burnley must now rely on an unlikely set of results to secure a return to the Europa League.

Nevertheless, despite the frustration of a missed opportunity on Wednesday night, Sean Dyche will be satisfied that his team managed to extend their recent unbeaten run to six matches.

The Clarets have now recorded 27 points from their most recent 14 outings, a return which can only fill Dyche with confidence ahead of the next campaign.

With Norwich and Brighton their remaining two opponents, Burnley have the opportunity to end the season with form which is on par to that of second-placed Manchester City.

Although maintaining that over an entire season is a considerably tougher ask, there will be a feeling that Burnley are well equipped to challenge for the top seven again next season.

Despite having relegation confirmed last week, Norwich will be determined to end a nine-match losing streak before the end of the campaign.

On occasions, Daniel Farke and his players can count themselves unfortunate to have put together such a demoralising run, particularly having pushed Manchester United all the way in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

However, the Canaries have barely laid a glove on either West Ham United or Chelsea in their last two outings, which should prompt a more attack-minded performance on Saturday.

Farke will hope that results in a goal for Teemu Pukki, who has not found the back of the net since January 22.

Norwich City possible XI: Krul, Aarons, Klose, Godfrey, Lewis, Tettey, McLean, Cantwell, Steipermann, Hernandez, Pukki.

Burnley possible XI: Pope, Bardsley, Long, Tarkowski, Pieters, Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Vydra, Wood.