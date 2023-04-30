EPL: Bruno Fernandes hands Manchester United narrow win over Aston Villa

Manchester United have strengthened their grip on a top-four spot in the Premier League table courtesy of a 1-0 win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford.



Bruno Fernandes netted the only goal of the contest in the 39th minute, with the Red Devils returning to winning ways following their 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night.



Erik ten Hag’s side remain fourth due to Newcastle United’s win over Southampton, but they are nine points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham with a game in hand on the North London side.



The defeat was Villa’s first in England’s top flight since the 4-2 reverse to Arsenal in the middle of February, but Unai Emery’s side had a number of chances to register at Old Trafford.



Marcus Rashford missed a big chance for Man United in the eighth minute, with the forward firing wide of the post after being found by Marcel Sabitzer, but the offside flag was raised shortly after.



In the 12th minute, Rashford did manage to beat the offside trap to break into the Villa box, but the forward’s low effort from a narrowing angle was well saved by Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.



Rashford continued to cause problems and was only just beaten to the ball by Martinez in the 13th minute, before the Villa goalkeeper tipped a Sabitzer effort over the crossbar during a spell of pressure from the 20-time English champions.



Another opportunity arrived in the 15th minute when Fernandes found space down the right, but his effort bounced just wide of the post, with Martinez scrambling across his goal.



Villa had a huge chance of their own in the 19th minute when the ball eventually broke for Alex Moreno at the far post following smart work from Emiliano Buendia, but the defender’s effort was well saved by David de Gea.



Casemiro struck the Villa crossbar in the 28th minute after smart work from Jadon Sancho, with Villa escaping a dangerous moment, having again been exposed by some clever football.



A brilliant last-ditch challenge from Tyrell Malacia prevented Ollie Watkins from having a clear shot on goal 10 minutes before the end of the first period, before the Villa forward attempted a spectacular over-head kick in the away side’s next attack.



Man United made the breakthrough in the 39th minute of the contest, with Fernandes on hand to convert from close range after Martinez had saved a strike from Fernandes.



The Red Devils came close to netting a second early in the second half, with Malacia delivering a dangerous low cross towards Rashford, but Villa’s Tyrone Mings just did enough to steer the ball away from the forward.



Martinez then did well to deny Rashford in the 58th minute after the forward had again broken into the Villa box, with Sancho, Fernandes and Casemiro all causing problems in the final third of the field.



Jacob Ramsey then had one deflected over the Man United crossbar just past the hour, with Victor Lindelof coming across to deny the attacker after an excellent run into the penalty box.



A heavy touch from Rashford prevented the forward from having a shot on goal in the period that followed, before Christian Eriksen failed to pick out a teammate when he was presented with a lot of space in a dangerous area, as Villa escaped two very dangerous moments.



John McGinn then struck wide of the Man United post in the 68th minute, before Casemiro missed the target down the other end five minutes later, with the score still 1-0 at Old Trafford.



Villa had an incredible chance to level in the 81st minute when Watkins broke into the penalty box before his cross eventually fell for Douglas Luiz; the midfielder’s first attempt was blocked and then his second was brilliantly headed off the line by Lindelof, only for the offside flag to be raised moments later.



The visitors had another opportunity in the 85th minute from a corner, but Man United managed to scramble it clear, with Ezri Konsa somehow unable to turn home from close range.



Martinez kept out an effort from Antony in the final exchanges, before Villa had another dangerous moment from a late free kick, but Man United held on to secure a vital three points.



Next up for the FA Cup finalists is a trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday,