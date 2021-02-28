Crystal Palace vs. Fulham

Venue: Selhurst Park

Kick off: 1PM

Eberechi Eze will lead Crystal Palace assault when the Eagles host Fulham this afternoon in the Premier League.

Ola Aina, Ademola Lookman, Josh Maja, Tosin Adarabioyo and Josh Onomah are expected to be listed for Fulham.

Meanwhile, the Eagles now sit 10 points clear of their relegation-threatened opponents, having ended a two-match losing run with victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

After only recording a 1-1 draw at a faltering Burnley side, Scott Parker was left feeling that Fulham had missed an opportunity to make up ground in their bid to avoid relegation.

However, last weekend’s 1-0 victory over Sheffield United, combined with Newcastle United’s defeat at Manchester United, has led to the Cottagers moving to within touching distance of overhauling the Magpies.

Brighton & Hove Albion on same number of points with Newcastle, Fulham know that they can heap the pressure on both clubs by recording another three points at Selhurst Park.

Goals remain an issue for Fulham with just four being scored in five matches, but Parker’s backline have conceded just three times during the same period.

Palace have had similar problems in the final third of the pitch, their only two goals in three games coming in the fortunate victory over rivals Brighton on Monday night.

Despite riding their luck at the Amex Stadium, Christian Benteke’s superbly-taken volley in the closing seconds earned Palace a third league win in five matches.

Although the Eagles do not find themselves under any immediate threat of the drop, they require as many points on the board as possible with many first-team players out of contract in the summer.

As well as having to cope with a lengthy injury list, Roy Hodgson is working under difficult circumstances at Selhurst Park while also looking to secure his own future at the club.

Nevertheless, another triumph today would open up a 13-point gap above the bottom three, a margin which will surely be enough to stay in the top flight with less than a third of the season remaining.

Crystal Palace possible XI: Guaita, Ward, Kouyate, Cahill, Mitchell, Ayew, Milivojevic, Riedeweld, Townsend, Benteke, Mateta.

Fulham possible XI: Areola, Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Robinson, Reed, Zambo Anguissa, Cavaleiro, Loftus-Cheek, Lookman, Maja.