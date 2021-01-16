Brighton & Hove Albion as well as West Bromwich Albion both picked up vital wins in their fight for English Premier League survival on Saturday.

West Ham United also moved into the top eight.

A goal by Neal Maupay gave Brighton a 1-0 win at Leeds United to pull them away from the relegation zone.

West Brom won 3-2 at Wolverhampton Wanderers for their first victory under Sam Allardyce.

Michail Antonio scored the only goal as West Ham beat lowly Burnley 1-0 to go eighth.

Maupay won it for Brighton at Leeds United after just 17 minutes, enough to lift them up to 16th, now five points above the bottom three.

Leeds United stayed 12th.

At Wolves, Matheus Costa Pereira scored twice, both times from the penalty kick spot, as Allardyce tasted victory for the first time since taking over as manager of West Brom.

The result means West Brom are now one point behind third-bottom Fulham and five points from safety.

“The only two disappointing moments for me were the two quick goals we conceded when we didn’t look like we were going to concede,” Allardyce said.

“(But) overall it was a fantastic victory. It was the (number) of chances we created which pleased me most. I haven’t seen us create that many chances.

“A win was very important at this moment in time. The attitude, work-rate and determination of the players, that’s brought us a big, big victory.”

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo was dejected, not least since his side overturned Pereira’s first penalty kick with Fabio Silva and Boly making it 2-1 just before half-time.

But Semi Ajayi levelled soon after the break for West Brom and Pereira then won it for the visitors with a second penalty kick 35 minutes from time.

“Disappointing, frustrated with the way we played and the result,” he said.

“The beginning of the second half, we started very poorly.

“Two penalty kicks and a throw-in. We knew we required better defending. We must rectify it and do better.”

dpa/NAN.