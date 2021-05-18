Brighton came roaring back from 2-0 down to beat 10-man Manchester City 3-2 in front of 8,000 fans at a bouncing Amex Stadium.

Brighton afforded champions City a guard of honour in the pre-match preliminaries, but maintained that friendly welcome in the opening stages as Ilkay Gundogan headed the visitors in front.

However, the complexion of the game changed when Joao Cancelo was adjudged to have denied Danny Welbeck a clear goalscoring opportunity after failing to deal with a long ball and was given his marching orders.

City were defending their box with great authority and sensationally doubled their lead when Foden scored with a fine run and finish that started inside his own half.

But a quick response from Leandro Trossard breathed life back into the contest before Adam Webster rose heroically to head home a Pascal Gross cross to level it up.

Roared on by their home fans, Brighton kept up the intensity and sensationally took the lead when Dan Burn scored his first goal for Brighton on his 60th appearance for the club.

