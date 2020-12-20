Brighton vs. Sheffield United

Venue: Amex Stadium

Kick off: 1PM

Sheffield United square off against Brighton & Hove Albion this afternoon still looking for their first Premier League victory of the season.

Meanwhile, the Seagulls head into the contest at the Amex Stadium sitting just two points above the relegation zone after four matches without a win.

There have been times this season when Sheffield United have performed with the same intensity which kept them in contention for the top six throughout the 2019-20 campaign.

However, losing 12 times in 13 games, with the latest setback coming against Manchester United on Thursday night, means that only results will keep Chris Wilder in a job at Bramall Lane.

While there were positives to take from the performance during the latest 3-2 reverse, the defeat has left the Blades nine points adrift of safety with an ever-worsening goal difference.

There is no doubt that injuries have hindered Sheffield United, including one to Sander Berge at a time when they held a 1-0 advantage over Man United earlier this week.

Nevertheless, it cannot be used as the main excuse for the club’s recent demise, and Wilder may have to avoid defeat today to stop talk of a potential dismissal from his hometown club.

Although Brighton currently sit outside of the drop zone, Graham Potter will acknowledge that he also requires an improved set of results to remain in the Seagulls hotseat.

Potter has helped attracted some notable names to the Amex Stadium, but Brighton remain with just two wins from their 13 top-flight fixtures this season.

The goalless draw recorded at Fulham on Wednesday evening was arguably perceived to be a positive result given that it kept the Cottagers behind them in the standings.

That said, being happy with such scorelines is not the long-term target for a club which wants to keep evolving, something which heaps the pressure on Potter ahead of a game which Brighton realistically need to be winning to retain hope of a mid-table finish.

Brighton possible XI: Sanchez, White, Dunk, Webster, Lamptey, Bissouma, Alzate, March, Connolly, Gross, Maupay.

Sheffield United possible XI: Ramsdale, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Baldock, Lundstram, Ampadu, Fleck, Lowe, McGoldrick, Mousset.