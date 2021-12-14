EPL: Brentford v Manchester United clash put off

Brentford will have a free midweek to prepare for their trip to the Saints after their clash with Manchester United on Monday (tonight) was postponed due to COVID-19.

The Red Devils asked for permission for the game to be called off, following an outbreak in their camp, which led to their Carrington Training Complex being closed.

The Premier League also announced on Monday a record 42 players and staff tested positive for COVID in the previous week, the highest number since 40 cases were reported in January.

“Manchester United can confirm that our Premier League fixture at Brentford FC has been postponed and will be rescheduled in due course,” read a United statement.

“Following PCR confirmation of positive LFT Covid-19 tests among the first team staff and players, the outbreak requires ongoing surveillance.

“A decision was taken to close first team operations at the Carrington Training Complex for 24 hours to help minimise risk of further infection, and individuals who tested positive are isolating in line with Premier League protocols.

“Given cancellation of training and disruption to the squad, and with the health of players and staff the priority, The Club requested the match to be rearranged.

“The Premier League Board took the decision to postpone based on guidance from medical advisors.

“Manchester United regrets the inconvenience caused to Brentford FC and to the fans of both clubs by COVID-19.”

Brentford apologised to fans for the disruption while fully accepting the Premier League decision.

The postponement means Thomas Frank’s Bees will have had seven full days without a match before they head to St Mary’s on Saturday (3pm).

Brentford’s last match came on Friday night, when they battled back to beat Watford 2-1.

Saints head to Crystal Palace tomorrow (7.30pm), and also visited Arsenal on Saturday, losing 3-0.

Speaking on Monday, Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed there had been no positive COVID-19 tests at the club in the latest round of testing.