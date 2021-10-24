EPL: Brentford tackle Foxes

Brentford vs. Leicester City

Venue: Brentford Community Stadium

Kick off: 2PM

Brentford play host to Leicester City in the Premier League this afternoon looking to build on their excellent start to the season.

The newly-promoted Bees currently sit one point above their next opponents, who are seemingly back on track after their dramatic win over Manchester United last weekend.

Such has been Leicester’s form this season that it was perceived in some quarters that Brendan Rodgers would benefit from a fresh start at Newcastle United.

However, at a time when the Northern Irishman has reaffirmed his commitment to the Foxes, his side have delivered victories over Manchester United and Spartak Moscow which have the potential to kick-start their campaign.

While Leicester have added another five goals to their conceded tally, Rodgers will be delighted with the character shown by his players during two comeback wins.

The most pleasing aspect of the two performances was the ruthlessness of Patson Daka, who has gone from failing to find the back of the net to scoring five times in 113 minutes.

With Rodgers naturally considering the possibility of playing the Zambian in tandem with Jamie Vardy, opposite number Thomas Frank will be wary of the new-found threat offered by the visitors.

To some degree, Brentford should have no fear of any opposition in the Premier League given the level of their performances against Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea.

The Bees were, again, hugely impressive in the latter of those fixtures on October 16, last season’s Championship playoff winners only being denied a point by an inspired Edouard Mendy.

Losing out to their London neighbours has left Brentford down in the mid-table positions, but Frank would have taken nothing but positives from the performance.

Nevertheless, Brentford are without a home victory in the league since the opening day, while Ivan Toney remains with just one goal from open play this season.

Although any criticism of the otherwise effective forward can be described as nit-picking, the 25-year-old needs to feature on the scoresheet more regularly to take his game to the next level.

Brentford possible XI: Raya, Zanka, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Onyeka, Norgaard, Jensen, Henry, Toney, Mbeumo.

Leicester City possible XI: Schmeichel, Vestergaard, Evans, Soyuncu, Pereira, Tielemans, Soumare, Bertrand, Maddison, Daka, Vardy.