EPL: Brentford stun Manchester City at Etihad Stadium

Manchester City have missed the chance to move temporarily top of the Premier League table courtesy of a shock 2-1 home defeat to Brentford at the Etihad Stadium.

Ivan Toney put aside the setback of not being named in England’s World Cup squad with both goals for the Bees,.

Toney netted the winner in the eighth of 10 minutes added time at the end of the game.

Phil Foden had levelled things up for the champions on the stroke of half time, fizzing a blistering half-volley into the top-corner, but Man City were otherwise frustrated by a resilient Brentford side throughout more than 100 minutes of football due to the lengthy period of stoppage time.

The victory is Brentford’s first away league win over Man City since 1937 and inflicts a first home league defeat on the Citizens since February, with Pep Guardiola’s men having won each of their previous 11 such matches heading into this one.

The hosts could have little complaint on the balance of chances too, with Toney only being denied a hat-trick by a point-blank save from Ederson and a desperate clearance off the line by Kevin De Bruyne either side of his stoppage-time winner.

By contrast, Man City found clear-cut chances difficult to come by, with the returning Erling Braut Haaland largely kept quiet by a disciplined Brentford defensive performance.

Even Foden’s goal was only really a half-chance as he blasted the ball into the top corner after it had fallen to him from a corner, levelling the scores right on the stroke of half time following an opening 45 minutes that contained more VAR checks than gilt-edged chances.





