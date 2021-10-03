EPL: Brentford dare Hammers

West Ham vs. Brentford

Venue: London Stadium

Kick off: 2PM

Brentford will endeavour to pick up another positive result in the Premier League when they travel to West Ham United for a London derby this afternoon.

David Moyes’s men enter the contest on the back of a 2-0 Europa League win over Rapid Vienna, while the Bees held Liverpool to a memorable 3-3 draw on home soil.

West Ham have displayed a few signs of European fatigue recently, but a rotated side did the business against Rapid Vienna in midweek with goals from Declan Rice and Said Benrahma either side of half time to maintain their perfect start to Europa League proceedings.

The Hammers capped off a stellar eight days in perfect fashion on home soil after victory over Manchester United in the EFL Cup and a last-gasp 2-1 success over Leeds United in the Premier League, where Michail Antonio was unsurprisingly his side’s saviour in the dying moments.

That 2-1 triumph at Elland Road ended a run of three Premier League games without a win for West Ham, who remain with the European-chasing pack as they sit seventh in the table with a tally of 13 goals scored – the joint second-highest in the division behind Liverpool.

Moyes’s side therefore welcome Brentford to the London Stadium on a three-game winning streak in all competitions and determined to sign off with a home win before the international break, and their tally of 26 points at home since the turn of the year can only be bettered by Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Hammers have already chalked up nine goals from their four games at the London Stadium so far this season and have only failed to score in two of their last 21 home league matches, but they can take nothing for granted against an inspired Brentford side.

Brentford may have got the better of an under-performing Arsenal on the opening day of the new season, but not many could have expected them to replicate such a remarkable performance against a rampant Liverpool outfit, even with the raucous home crowd giving it their all for 90 minutes.

However, Ethan Pinnock, Vitaly Janelt and Yoane Wissa all made the net ripple to prevent Liverpool from travelling back to Merseyside with all three points in the bag, as the Brentford faithful understandably celebrated that 3-3 draw like a win following a pulsating evening.

With only one defeat from their opening six games in the Premier League, the Bees remain in the top half of the rankings and continue to prove their worth as a top-flight side, while also conceding a mere five goals in that time.

The challenges come thick and fast for Brentford after the international break, though, as Chelsea and Leicester City lie in wait for the Bees before the end of October, but they are yet to lose on the road this term and have conceded just one goal in their three away fixtures.

It has been over 28 years since Brentford and West Ham last locked horns in any competition – with the Hammers winning a Division One encounter 4-0 back in April 1993 – but the two capital outfits have come a long way since then.

West Ham United possible XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio.

Brentford possible XI: Raya, Zanka, Ajer, Jansson, Canos, Janelt, Onyeka, Norgaard, Henry, Toney, Mbeumo.