EPL: Brentford come from behind to beat Tottenham in London

Brentford recovered from an early setback to record a 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday’s Premier League clash in North London.

Harry Kane sent Spurs into an eighth-minute lead at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but a double from Bryan Mbeumo early in the second half turned the match around for Brentford.

Thomas Frank’s side then made sure of the points in the latter stages through Yoane Wissa, with the result moving the visitors onto 56 points in the table, one point and two positions behind seventh-placed Tottenham.

Spurs remain in the position that would see them qualify for the 2023-24 Europa Conference League playoffs, while they are one point behind sixth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion, although the Seagulls now have two games in hand.

Brentford were without the services of Ivan Toney, with the forward starting his eight-month ban for breaking Football Association betting rules, and he will not be available again until January 17, 2024.

Tottenham had an early sight of the Brentford goal, with Dejan Kulusevski breaking into a dangerous area, but the attacker’s effort was always comfortable for Bees goalkeeper David Raya.

Mbeumo then lifted one over the Tottenham crossbar in the fourth minute, before Raya comfortably kept out a strike from Kane, with both teams committing plenty of players forward in the opening exchanges.

Tottenham made the breakthrough in the eighth minute of the match, and it was a wonderful strike from Kane, who picked out the top corner after a free kick had been played short into him from Kulusevski.

Raya made a smart save to keep out a strike from Son Heung-min in the 12th minute following another fast counter-attack from Ryan Mason’s side, who looked capable of scoring every time that they broke forward.

Brilliant defending from Rico Henry prevented a certain second goal for Tottenham in the 24th minute, as the Brentford full-back headed a bullet header from Emerson Royal off the line.

The visitors had a half-chance in the 35th minute when the ball was worked to Mathias Jensen on the edge of the Tottenham box, but his effort was always rising over the crossbar.

Spurs came close to doubling their advantage late in the first period when Son delivered a clever cross onto the head of Arnaut Danjuma, but the attacker placed his header just wide of the far post.

A brilliant block from Ben Mee then stopped a goal-bound effort from Son, before Raya made a smart save to deny Kulusevski, with Brentford only one goal behind at the interval despite giving up a number of chances.

Brentford come from behind to beat Tottenham in North London

The visitors were level early in the second half, and it was a terrific finish from Mbeumo, who worked some space inside the Spurs box before drilling the ball into the bottom corner.

Tottenham goalkeeper Fraser Forster managed to keep out a strike from Mbeumo in the 56th minute, before Kane lifted one over the crossbar down the other end after smart work from Kulusevski.

Mbeumo then sent Brentford ahead in the 62nd minute, with the forward racing onto a pass from Aaron Hickey before finding the bottom corner with another brilliant finish.

The Bees resisted the spell of pressure that followed and then made sure of the points in the 88th minute, with Wissa collecting a pass from Mbeumo before finishing the back of the net with a cool finish.

Raya made two stunning saves in second-half stoppage time, first keeping out Richarlison’s powerful header before denying Kane, while Pedro Porro also had a goal-bound strike blocked in the additional time.

Brentford held strong to make it four wins in their last five matches, though, and they will now be looking for another victory in their final league game of the season against Manchester City next Sunday.

Tottenham, meanwhile, will finish their Premier League campaign away to Leeds United, with Mason’s side looking to secure European football for next season.