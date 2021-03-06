Sheffield Utd vs. Southampton

Venue: Bramall Lane

Kick off: 4PM

Two struggling teams bedevilled by injuries prepare to do battle at Bramall Lane this afternoon as Sheffield United play host to Southampton in the Premier League.

The Blades managed to return to winning ways with a 1-0 triumph over Aston Villa in midweek, while Southampton have had five days to recuperate from their dampening defeat at Everton by the same scoreline.

Not even the controversial red card brandished to Phil Jagielka could dampen Sheffield United’s spirits on Wednesday evening, as the Premier League’s basement boys did their fleeting chances of survival the world of good with a 1-0 triumph over Aston Villa at Bramall Lane.

David McGoldrick was on hand to lash home at the back post to propel the Blades to only their fourth league win of the campaign, and even though Chris Wilder’s men had to navigate the final 30 minutes a man down after Jagielka’s sending off, they held on for a memorable triumph.

The Blades’ win was even more impressive when taking into account their plethora of absentees – especially in defence – so that result, and only a second Premier League clean sheet of the season, is sure to do wonders for the confidence of a depleted Sheffield United heading into the final weeks of the season.

However, that hard-fought win does not change the fact that Wilder’s side are still rooted to the bottom of the table and 12 points adrift of safety – with 17th-placed Newcastle United boasting a game in hand, and it would still take nothing short of a miracle for Sheffield United to preserve their Premier League status for another year.

Since the turn of the year, the Blades have actually managed to win three of their six Premier League matches on home soil following previous triumphs over Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion, but with their defensive ranks depleted further, Southampton will feel confident of ending their own rut this afternoon.

In the midst of their own injury crisis, Southampton’s previous dreams of Europe have been consigned to history and they may begin to look over their shoulder following a truly torrid run of results.

The Saints’ March started in the same vein as February did – with defeat – albeit not as humiliating as their 9-0 thrashing at Old Trafford, but Ralph Hasenhuttl once again cut a frustrated figure as Everton overcame his side 1-0 at Goodison Park on Monday evening.

Richarlison’s ninth-minute strike was all that separated the two sides on the day as Southampton’s winless run in the Premier League extended to nine matches – eight of those ending with Southampton walking away empty-handed – with January’s win over Liverpool and a 1-1 draw with Chelsea the only things that the St Mary’s faithful can cheer at this moment in time.

Of course, Hasenhuttl’s men are making good progress in the FA Cup and will take on Bournemouth for a semi-final spot later this month, but they are the only team in the Premier League not to have won any of their last five and the dotted line is on the horizon, with seven points now separating Southampton from the drop zone.

No English top-flight team has shipped more goals away from home than the Saints (28) so far, and Southampton have lost their last five on the road – failing to score in four of those matches – although they did ease to a 3-0 success over Sheffield United earlier in the campaign.

Sheffield Utd possible XI: Ramsdale, Ampadu, Bryan, Lowe, Baldock, Norwood, Fleck, Lundstram, Stevens, McGoldrick, McBurnie.

Southampton possible XI: McCarthy, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Salisu, Bertrand, Redmond, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Minamino, Ings, Adams.