Sheffield United vs. Man City

Venue: Bramail Lane

Kick off: 1:30PM

Bramall Lane will host today’s early start in the Premier League with Sheffield United welcoming Manchester City for what is a hugely important game for both teams.

The Blades have only picked up one point from their six league games this season to sit 19th in the table, while City are down in 13th with eight points to show from their opening five matches of 2020-21.

There is no getting away from the fact that it has been a desperately disappointing start to the season for Sheffield United, with just one point from six matches leaving them in 19th position.

The Blades lost their first four league games of the campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Aston Villa, Leeds United and Arsenal before picking up a point at home to Fulham on October 18.

Chris Wilder’s side could not build on the draw, though, and suffered a 2-1 defeat at Liverpool last weekend.

It is not as if it gets any easier for Sheffield United, though, as their next two Premier League games are at home to City and away to Chelsea before the November international break kicks in.

The 2018-19 Championship runners-up were so impressive in the top flight last season, ultimately finishing ninth, but they were challenging for the top four ahead of the lockdown period.

The memories of last term are drifting away fairly quickly, though, and the team are now staring at the possibility of a long and difficult battle to stay in the top division.

City, meanwhile, are yet to really ignite their Premier League season and currently sit 13th in the table with eight points to show from their opening five matches.

Pep Guardiola’s side have beaten Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal in the league this season, but they lost heavily at home to Leicester City at the end of September, while both Leeds United and West Ham United have taken points off the former champions during the month of October.

The Citizens have made an excellent start to their 2020-21 Champions League campaign, though, beating Porto and Marseille to place themselves in a strong position to make the knockout stage of the competition.

City is entering a vital period in the league, though, as they will host the champions Liverpool next weekend before traveling to Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur immediately after the international break.

There remain question marks surrounding the future of Guardiola, but the Spaniard will be solely focused on securing all three points against the struggling Blades this afternoon.

Sheffield United possible XI: Ramsdale, Basham, Egan, Stevens, Baldock, Norwood, Ampadu, Berge, Osborn, Brewster, McBurnie.

Manchester City possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden, Sterling, Mahrez.