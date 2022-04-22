EPL: Battle for first four gets tougher as season climaxes

The battle for the top four of the English Premier League is heating up as the season is gradually coming to an end.

Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United are all in a fierce contention to book a place in the UEFA Champions League next season.

With Arsenal’s last appearance at the UEFA Champions League in March of 2017, Mikel Arteta and the entire Arsenal team and fans are desperately eyeing the spot to break the five-year jinx of not playing in the elite league.

Still basking in the euphoria of their 4-2 win over UEFA Champions – Chelsea last Wednesday, Arteta is expected to be ruthless as his side welcomes another ailing giant – Manchester United, at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, April 23, 2022, after United’s 4-0 loss at Liverpool. But the announcement of Erik Ten Hag as the new manager who will take over from interim coach Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season is expected to infuse some confidence in the struggling Red Devils as they keep their hope to make the top four within sight.

Liverpool will be doing everything they can, to walk away with a win in the Merseyside derby on Sunday and boost their title chase, while Frank Lampard’s team is desperate for points in the battle against relegation. Everton’s chances of scooping a point out of a rampaging Liverpool are slim.