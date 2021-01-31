Cesar Azpilicueta scored the first goal of the Thomas Tuchel era to help guide Chelsea to a 2-0 victory over Burnley.

Chelsea captain Azpilicueta rifled home a finish 40 minutes into a tight first half, while Marcos Alonso netted a superb late volley to seal Tuchel’s first win as Blues boss.

Sean Dyche’s Burnley headed to Stamford Bridge off the back of three straight wins and made life difficult for Chelsea’s attack in the first half without offering much of a threat themselves.

Chelsea continued to search for that vital second goal after the break, and got their reward as Alonso juggled the ball inside the area before firing home a stunning volley from a tight angle to secure the victory.

The win sent Chelsea seventh in the table for now.

While a title challenge looks a long way off with leaders Manchester City finding form and results, the result boosts the Blues’ hopes of mounting a fight for Champions League qualification.