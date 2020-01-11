Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a goal and was later sent off as Arsenal drew 1-1 against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Aubameyang opened the scoring for the visitors before Andre Ayew’s deflected goal in the second half rescued a point for Palace.

The Arsenal captain was dismissed after an hour for a challenge on Max Meyer.

The referee originally gave the striker a yellow card but VAR upgraded the decision to a red card.

Palace supporters had protested against VAR in the first half and unveiled a banner which read: “Killing the passion. Killing the atmosphere. Killing the game. End VAR now.”

The result sees Arsenal remain in 10th position in the table, one point behind Palace.

Aubameyang scored his 16th goal of the season after 12 minutes when he finished off a wonderful team move which consisted of 18 passes.

Arsenal dominated possession in the first half but the hosts started off much better after the break and equalised after 54 minutes when Ayew’s shot was deflected off David Luiz and looped over Bernd Leno.

Aubameyang was sent off 10 minutes after the equaliser and both sides had chances to win the game late on.

James Tomkins saw his header cleared of the line by Sokratis Papastathopoulos while Vicente Guaita produced a stunning double save to deny Nicolas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette.