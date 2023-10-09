EPL: Atiku hails Arsenal’s win over Man City

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the February 25, 2023 poll in Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has hailed Arsenal for the victory recorded over cup holders Manchester City in the ongoing 2003-2024 English Premier League season.

This followed the first EPL match victory Arsenal recorded against Manchester City since 2015 on Sunday.

The Gunners won 1-0 from a Gabriel Martinelli strike that was deflected into the net by Nathan Ake with just four minutes to the end of the otherwise mediocre match of few clear-cut opportunities.

Reacting to the feat, Abubakar, a former Vice President of Nigeria and an Arsenal fan, wrote on his X handle on Sunday: “The runner-up last season defeated the winners of last season. Congrats, @arsenal 😄. #ARSMCI.”