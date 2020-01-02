Mikel Arteta secured his first win as Arsenal head coach after goals from Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis Papastathopoulos gave the Gunners a deserved 2-0 win over Manchester United at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are still nine points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea but they climbed into 10th place with their first Premier League home win since 6 October and have a platform to build on after overpowering Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side with a display brimming with energy and conviction.

Arteta opted to start Pepe, Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the first time and that attacking quartet helped the Gunners establish early control.

They scored in the fifth minute from their first attack of note.

Sead Kolasinac collected Aubameyang’s pass and surged to the byline.

His cut-back deflected off Daniel James’ heel into Pepe’s path and the Ivory Coast international finished low, left-footed past David de Gea.

The renewed sense of purpose Arteta’s arrival delivered against Chelsea was in evidence again as Arsenal were sharper in the tackle, allowing United possession at the back before pressing with intensity and intelligence.

Lacazette could have added a second just after the half-hour mark but after expertly turning Harry Maguire in the box, he could only toe-punt a left-foot shot out for a throw-in from close range.

Pepe hit the post with another curling effort after De Gea gifted him possession 25 yards from goal but it was an unlikely source who eventually provided the second goal their endeavour deserved.

De Gea was only able to parry Lacazette’s flick-on from Pepe’s corner into a central position and Sokratis was on hand to fire the loose ball into the roof of the net.

United improved after the restart without really testing Gunners goalkeeper Bernd Leno until 18 minutes from time when substitute Mason Greenwood forced him into a smart save low to his left.

However, they never looked like forcing their way back into the contest and as United lost ground on the Champions League places, Arteta was left to savour a result that he will hope is the start of a brighter future.