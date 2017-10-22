EPL: Arsenal thrash Everton

Arsenal has returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a 5-2 victory over struggling Everton in Sunday’s clash at Goodison Park.

Wayne Rooney had put the Toffees into an early lead, but Arsenal dominated for large periods as Mesut Ozil marked his return to the team with a goal and an assist to help compound Everton to yet another defeat.

Back up the other end, Dominic Calvert-Lewin flicked a header wide of the far post, but the rest of the opening 45 minutes belonged to the visitors who eventually equalised just before the break.

Xhaka’s long-range effort was only parried by Pickford and Monreal reacted faster than Jonjoe Kenny and Michael Keane to lash home the rebound.

Within eight minutes of the restart, Arsenal were deservedly ahead thanks to Ozil, who timed his run to perfection in order to run onto Sanchez’s cross and the German’s header from eight yards left Pickford with no chance.

Arsenal made sure of all three points when Ozil was given time and space on the right-hand side of the penalty area before picking out Lacazette, who had the simple task of firing into the corner from eight yards out.

With a man advantage, Arsenal were able to control the closing stages and the visitors deservedly added a late fourth thanks to Ramsey, who collected Jack Wilshere’s pass before slotting past Pickford from inside the penalty area.

The goal sparked a late flurry of action in both penalty areas, with Niasse capitalising on a mix-up between Petr Cech and Monreal before walking the ball into the net.

However, the last action of the game belonged to Sanchez, who danced around three Everton defenders before lashing the ball into the far corner of the net to complete an excellent afternoon for the visitors.