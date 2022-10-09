EPL: Arsenal regain top spot in five-goal thriller over Liverpool

Arsenal have moved back to the top of the Premier League table courtesy of a 3-2 victory over Liverpool in an entertaining contest at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The visitors twice came from behind as goals from Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino cancelled out Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka’s strikes, before Saka sealed the victory from the penalty spot in the second half.

Arsenal had made a dream start to the contest with a goal inside the opening minute, and looked dangerous throughout in a topsy-turvy, end-to-end affair.

Liverpool, who began the game in a 4-2-3-1 formation again, offered some threat of their own going forward but once again struggled defensively as they shipped another three goals, taking their tally for the season to 12 conceded in just eight games.

The defeat is only Liverpool’s second in the Premier League this calendar year, but Jurgen Klopp’s side have won just two of their eight league games this season, with this latest setback leaving them 10th in the table with only 10 points to their name.

By contrast, Arsenal move back above Manchester City to the top of the standings having won eight of their nine games so far, with today’s victory meaning that they now sit a full 14 points above Liverpool.

The match was seen by many as a test of Arsenal’s true title credentials, albeit against a Liverpool side who have been far short of their best this season, and the Gunners could not have got off to a better start with a goal after only 58 seconds.

Martinelli swept his finish past Alisson Becker after being played through by Martin Odegaard, netting Arsenal’s first goal in seven games against Liverpool and seeing the Reds concede the first goal for the 10th time in their last 12 matches.

Klopp’s side recovered from that early setback to enjoy the lion’s share of possession in the first half, and they levelled things up 10 minutes before the interval when Nunez turned home Luis Diaz’s pass after a mistake from Gabriel Magalhaes.

Liverpool’s defensive frailties hurt them again just before half time, though, with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s role again being scrutinised before Saka rounded off a sweeping counter-attack by stretching to turn home from close range after more good work from the standout Martinelli.

Alexander-Arnold was subsequently taken off at half time – although that may have been to do with an ankle issue he picked up in the first half – while Liverpool also lost Diaz to injury in the first half.

It was Diaz’s replacement Firmino who equalised for the visitors eight minutes after the restart, with his precise finish into the bottom corner making it 10 goals against the Gunners for the Brazilian.

It was a different Brazilian striker who contributed to the match-winning moment, though, as Gabriel Jesus went down under the challenge of Thiago Alcantara in the area, prompting referee Michael Oliver to the spot.

Saka coolly slotted home the resulting penalty for his second of the game, and Liverpool could not muster a response as their worst start to a Premier League season for a decade was prolonged.

Klopp’s side face a trip to Glasgow to take on Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday, before taking on the daunting task of Manchester City at home next weekend.

Arsenal, meanwhile, play the reverse game against Bodo/Glimt on Thursday and take on Leeds United at Elland Road in their next Premier League outing.