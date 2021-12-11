EPL: Arsenal put three past Saints without Aubameyang

Arsenal weathered storms on and off the pitch before coasting to a 3-0 Premier League win over Southampton on Saturday as boss Mikel Arteta dropped captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the match-day squad for “disciplinary reasons”.

Southampton had the better of the opening exchanges on a rainy afternoon but it was Arsenal who took the lead in the 21st minute, breaking through the visitors’ high press before Bukayo Saka squared to Alexandre Lacazette, who fired home.

The Gunners went two up six minutes later when Southampton’s slack defending was punished by Martin Odegaard as Kieran Tierney’s attempted cross bounced back to him and he headed the ball back across the goal for the Norwegian to nod it home.

Defender Gabriel had a goal ruled out for offside on the hour mark but popped up again a few minutes later to make it 3-0 and leave Arsenal fifth on 26 points, while Southampton are 16th on 16 points.