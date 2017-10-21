EPL: Aguero may return against Burnley

Man City vs Burnley

Venue: Etihad Stadium

Kick off: 3PM

Sergio Aguero is “ready” to play, but could once again find himself on the bench as Man City host Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon (today).

The Argentina striker – who is one short of equalling the club’s goalscoring record – has been an unused substitute for the past two games after recovering from a broken rib sustained in a car crash.

Pep Guardiola confirmed in his press conference that Aguero is “ready for Saturday”, but has named an unchanged side for the last three games in all competitions and could do so again.

Man City will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table, where they currently lead rivals Man United by three points, but will face a strong Burnley side.

The Clarets have made their best start to a Premier League campaign after eight games with 13 points on the board, which is the same as Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Although Aguero is fit, Vincent Kompany remains on the sidelines with a calf injury while left-back Benjamin Mendy (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Sean Dyche is expected to choose from an unchanged squad this weekend with no new injury or suspension worries.

Jonathan Walters (knee) and Nahki Wells (foot), plus Dean Marney (knee) are all edging closer to full fitness, but remain sidelined.

Despite losing only one of their six Premier League meetings with Burnley (W3 D2 L1), the Citizens have failed to keep a clean sheet against the Clarets.

This is Burnley’s best start to a Premier League campaign after eight games (13 points), and their highest return at this stage of a top-flight season since 1973-74 (15 points, adjusted 3pts/win).

Manchester City has won their last three home league games all by a five-goal margin, with only two teams in the history of English league football winning four in a row by five or more goals.

Man City Possible XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Delph, Fernandinho, Sane, D. Silva, De Bruyne, Sterling, G. Jesus.

Burnley Possible XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Ward, Brady, Defour, Cork, Hendrick, Arfield, Wood.