Manchester City used second-half goals from Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne to beat Sheffield United 2-0 at the Etihad on Sunday night.

The visitors looked to have taken the lead shortly before the half-hour mark, but VAR overturned the goal after Lys Mousset was ruled to be narrowly offside as he ran onto John Fleck’s through ball.

The hosts took the lead early in the second half when Aguero blasted a shot from close range into the roof of the Sheffield United net, with the visiting side appealing in vain for a VAR intervention for referee interference in the buildup.

Man City put the game out of reach in the 82nd minute on quik-hitting counter-attack with De Bruyne beating Dean Henderson after being played in behind the United defence by Riyad Mahrez.

The result keeps Man City in third place in the Premier League, 14 points behind leaders Liverpool and one behind second-placed Leicester.