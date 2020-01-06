Nigeria Professional Football League campaigners, Enyimba FC of Aba, have relieved Usman Abd’allah of his duties as the club’s Technical Adviser with immediate effect.

Enyimba, also known as the People’s Elephant, said this in a statement on Monday via the club’s Twitter handle: @EnyimbaFC.

According to the statement: “After a string of disappointing results the club believes it must set a new course now and regain its competitive edge, domestically and on the continent.

“In the interim, Coach Fatai Osho will take over the head coach duties. All other announcements on this subject will be made later.”

The club’s Chairman, Felix Anyansi Agwu, also said: “This is not a decision we have taken lightly, nor in haste.

“Results and performances since the start of this season have been unimpressive and the club must action to forestall further setbacks.

“We are speaking to the player too and they must do better otherwise there will be consequences. As Enyimba we are committed to earning positive results always and we can’t accept nothing less.”

The club wished Abd’allah the best in the future and also thanked him for his service.

Plateau United thrashed Enyimba 4-0 over the weekend in Jos.