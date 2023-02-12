Enyimba rally back to beat hosts Gombe United

Enyimba International Football Club of Aba on Saturday staged a stunning comeback to beat hosts Gombe United 2-1 at the Pantami Township Stadium in Gombe.

They came from behind to win the Group A Match Day 7 fixture of the 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League.

In the game’s 12th minute, Yusuf Taiye gave Gombe United an early lead, but Elijah Akanni scored in the 35th minute to draw the visitors level.

Chukwuemeka Obioma’s 53rd minute goal earned the People’s Elephants all the three points and their second away win, having defeated Nasarawa United 2-1 in their NPFL opening game.

Taiye, who has scored four goals so far in the season for Gombe United, missed a chance to restore his team’s lead in the 46th minute from a penalty kick.

In a post-match conference, Head Coach of Enyimba, Finidi George, said the victory was hard-fought as the home team proved difficult to overcome.

George said his team took their chances in the game and were happy they have the three points.

He said: “We are happy that we got the victory.

“It was a difficult game as both teams played well.

“We took our chances and we are happy we have the three points.”

On the series of away victories being recorded this season, George said it was good for the league.

According to him, the away wins being recorded this season showed that officiating in the league was improving.

He added: “So far in the league, it has been good as officiating has been good and we hope it continues this way.

“It means the league is getting better with teams getting away wins and that is what is expected in the league.”

He said officiating this season had been “correct majorly”, adding that such improvement would help to ascertain genuine winners of the league who would make the country proud in continental competitions.

On his part, the Technical Adviser of Gombe United, Aliyu Zubairu, declined a request from journalists to interview him.