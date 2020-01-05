Former African champions, Enyimba of Aba, and their Nigerian counterparts: Kano Pillars, Lobi Stars of Markurdi and Akwa United of Uyo, have been ranked month top 50 clubs on the continent.

The classification, according to the Confederation African Football, is based on the clubs’ performances in the inter-club cup from 2009 to 2020.

While Enyimba is ranked 24th on the continent, Kano Pillars, Lobi Stars, Plateau United and Akwa United are placed 35th, 40th, 43rd and 49th respectively.

The top 10 clubs on the continent are Esperance de Tunis, Al Ahly, TP Mazembe, Al-Merreikh, Al Hilal Omdurman, Etoile du Sahel, Wydad Casablanca, Vita Club, Mamelodi Sundowns and El Zamalek.

Other top sides on the shortlist are 1º of Agosto, CS Sfaxien, Raja Casablanca, Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Motema Pembe, ASEC Mimosas, USM Algiers, Al Masry, Asante Kotoko, ES Setif, AS Réal Bamako, ZESCO United, JS Kabylie, Ashanti Gold FC,Pyramids FC and FUS Rabat.